She Had The Life Of Her Dreams And Is Pregnant With Her Fourth Child, But Then She Found Out About Her Husband’s Affair

Back in 2015, this woman got married to her husband, and ever since then, she has absolutely been living the life of her dreams.

She knew her husband was the one for her, and they got engaged after less than a year of dating; that’s how sure they were about one another.

She and her husband have three children, and she’s currently pregnant with their fourth child. She loves being a mom, and she loves her husband too.

But several weeks ago, a strange woman sent her a message on social media saying she was dating her husband. This woman then questioned her about whether she knew about their relationship or not.

“At first, I didn’t believe her, but she sent me screenshots of texts from his number to her detailing meetups,…encounters, and lovey-dovey stuff,” she explained.

“We moved from our native Mississippi to Florida in February, and that’s when they stopped seeing each other. She said he never told her he was married and had kids.”

While they were still living in Mississippi, her husband got laid off from his job along with other people at his company.

While she was upset about this, her husband reassured her he was hardly the only person let go, and when he insisted on looking for a job outside of their area, she thought it made sense.

Looking back now, her husband getting laid off clearly wasn’t the reason for their move. She believes he jumped on moving to Florida so he could have a fresh start away from the double life he was secretly living.

