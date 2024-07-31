She Hates Living With Her Husband, But Doesn’t Want To Divorce Him

It’s not a recent occurrence that this 26-year-old woman and her 27-year-old husband have been struggling with dividing up their household chores.

They got married six months ago and have been together for four years in total. She’s unfortunately been left with having to clean the majority of their apartment on her own, and while she asks her husband to help out more, it never actually happens.

Her husband will promise to pitch in and can go a week doing that, but then everything slides backward and falls on her to complete alone.

For more than a year now, she and her husband have been stuck in this pattern, and it happened after they moved into a larger apartment.

She and her husband both have full-time careers. Her husband’s job is more taxing in a physical sense, while hers is more taxing mentally.

They previously agreed that she would do 60% of the household chores while her husband would do 40%.

This was a fair arrangement, as there are some things she can easily accomplish during her lunch break as she works from home.

Although they came to an agreement on how to divide up the household chores, she’s left doing 80% while her husband completes around 20%.

She feels like her husband’s maid, as she has to pick up after him nonstop. Their apartment never gets to be cleaned fully, as she cannot keep up. She’s actually exhausted from having to do everything basically by herself.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.