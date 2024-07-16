She Intentionally Broke Her Husband’s Ex-Wife’s Heart By Cruelly Throwing Her Pregnancy In Her Face

Before this woman was married to her husband, he was married to another woman who is much older than he is.

Her husband was 18 and had just graduated from high school when he met his ex-wife, who was nearly 24.

Well, they actually met when her husband was a minor, but his ex-wife waited around for him to be 18, and she didn’t have his best interests at heart.

Her husband’s ex-wife really messed him up while they were together, and then, as soon as the divorce moved forward, this woman kept being incredibly toxic to her husband.

Her husband’s ex-wife was desperate to have children, but the couple never ended up having them.

When she met her husband, he and his ex-wife were already divorcing, and she fell in love with him quickly.

Then, she unexpectedly got pregnant after three months of dating, and she and her husband were both shocked.

“We initially didn’t want kids, but after the insane chances of getting pregnant the way we did, we decided that was fate and took it as a sign that we were meant to be (spoiler alert, we have a beautiful kid together and are married happily with one more on the way),” she explained.

Her husband’s ex-wife dragged the divorce out as best she could, and it was still ongoing when she was six months pregnant.

