She Kicked Her Best Friend Out Of Her Wedding For Showing Up In A White Gown And Trying To Steal The Spotlight

This 29-year-old woman and her best friend Jane, who is 28, have been inseparable ever since they met in college.

“We’ve been through thick and thin, and I always envisioned her standing by my side as my maid of honor when I got married,” she said.

Just last month, she and her 31-year-old fiancé finally tied the knot, too. Yet, while Jane was actually really supportive throughout the chaotic wedding planning process, her friend still ended up ruining her big day.

It all began on the day of her nuptials. The ceremony went smoothly, but things started to fall apart at the reception.

First, Jane showed up late, and while she was frustrated by that, she let it go since she didn’t want to cause any drama.

But, when she saw her friend’s outfit, she was completely shell-shocked – because Jane was actually wearing a white dress.

“Not an off-white, cream, or champagne dress – bright white, almost identical to mine but even more extravagant. The dress was floor-length, covered in sequins, and had a train. I was stunned,” she recalled.

This obviously made Jane stand out from the crowd, and the rest of her guests started whispering about her friend’s dress. Even her own family looked visibly uncomfortable.

So, she tried pulling Jane aside and asking what she was thinking wearing a dress like that. Yet, her friend just brushed her off, told her to “relax,” and claimed it was not a big deal since it was “just a dress.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.