She Kicked Her Mother-In-Law Out Of Her Home For Constantly Meddling In Her Marriage

There are many women who know the struggle of having a mother-in-law who constantly picks on and nags them for almost every little thing they do.

Some have to bite their tongues to keep peace within their family, while others will snap right back at their mother-in-law.

One woman recently snapped at her mother-in-law and kicked her out of her house after she showed up unexpectedly, criticized her home, and called her a gold-digger.

She and her husband are in their mid-20s and have been married for a year. Things have been going great between them, but since they got married, she’s been having to deal with her difficult mother-in-law.

“From the very beginning, she’s been overbearing,” she said.

“She has this habit of calling my husband every single day. It started as a mild annoyance but has since escalated to an unbearable level. She insists on knowing every detail about our lives, from our finances to our weekend plans.”

Things recently came to a head the other evening when she and her husband had sat down to eat some butter chicken and naan she had prepared for dinner.

Her mother-in-law unexpectedly burst into their home, using the spare key they had given her for emergencies.

“She immediately started picking everything apart [and] she criticized my cooking, saying it was no wonder my husband looked so ‘miserable’ with the ‘garbage I serve,” she recalled.

