She Kicked Her Sister’s Boyfriend Out Of Their Apartment And Told Him Not To Come Back Until He’s Ready To Pull His Weight

Have you ever had a roommate who let their partner stay in your home for nights on end without paying rent or contributing to household duties?

It can be extremely frustrating when this happens, and it can even jeopardize your positive relationship with your roommate.

One young woman recently kicked her sister’s boyfriend out of their apartment after he refused to pay rent or help with household chores.

She’s 25-years-old and lives with her younger sister, Rachel, in a two-bedroom apartment.

She and Rachel have always been close and decided to move into their small space together after graduating from college to save money.

While things started fine, unfortunately, their living arrangement became very tense after Rachel brought her boyfriend around more frequently.

Rachel is dating a 24-year-old guy named Jake, who’s been spending a lot of time at their apartment.

While she didn’t mind Jake hanging around at first, she noticed that things had started getting out of hand.

“He’s here every night, uses our utilities, eats our food, and has even started bringing his laundry over,” she said.

