She Left A Note Claiming She Was Going On A Walk In 2014 But Never Returned

Tamera “Tammy” Kingery was born in Northwest Indiana in 1977, and her father, Philip Russell, described her as a wonderful child.

“She was always getting along with friends, classmates, and sisters. Even parents,” Philip said.

Then, as a young adult, Tammy decided to become a nurse – earning her nursing degree in 2001.

In 1994, she also married her husband, Park, and the couple went on to welcome three kids together. As a family, they decided to move to South Carolina and build a home in Edgefield County – located in North Augusta.

However, on September 20, 2014, 37-year-old Tammy mysteriously disappeared, and her case has remained unsolved ever since.

That day, she left her home early and headed to work at a nursing home – where her shift began at 7:00 a.m. But it was clear that Tammy was acting off, according to a coworker, and she reportedly checked her own blood pressure multiple times while working.

Then, Tammy called her husband, Park, asked him to pick her up from work, and claimed she was not feeling well. Park brought her back to their home, located on Mealing Road, at 8:30 a.m., and Tammy reportedly put her pajamas on to rest.

At the same time, Park took their two sons out to run errands after deciding it would be best to give Tammy some quiet while she tried to rest.

“Park called me after he got her home, and Carter, the oldest son, was going to move my lawn, so he brought him over here. He took the little one and did some errands and then came and picked up Carter after he mowed the lawn,” detailed Tammy’s mother, Carolyn Russell.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.