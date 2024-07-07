She Nearly Called The Police On Her Babysitter For Disappearing And Not Answering The Phone After Picking Her Daughter Up From Daycare

Can you imagine hiring a babysitter to take care of your child while you’re at work and then coming home and finding them both gone?

This happened to one woman whose babysitter was angry with her after she threatened to call the police because she had come home from work and found that she and her baby were missing.

She recently hired a babysitter to pick up her young daughter from daycare and watch her for one hour until she got home from work.

The other day, she came home and found that both her babysitter and her daughter weren’t home. This was especially alarming, considering she was already home an hour later than usual.

She called and texted her babysitter several times, but the sitter didn’t answer. She then called her daughter’s daycare, and they reported her babysitter had picked her up as usual.

Panic began to settle in as she worried that something horrible may have happened to her babysitter and her daughter.

“I sent the sitter one last message, saying, ‘If I don’t hear from you in the next half hour, I’ll have to call the police,'” she recalled.

“When I said that, I meant I would call the police to check that the babysitter and my child were okay. I didn’t mean it in an accusatory way. I was just worried.”

Her babysitter returned to her home an hour later and explained that her phone ringer was off, so she didn’t get any of her messages immediately. She also claimed she was late because she had to stop somewhere and get something.

