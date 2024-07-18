She Rejected A Guy After He Lied About His Job On A Date To Test Whether She Was A Gold Digger

Like many singles today, this woman is currently online dating, and she recently went out on a date with a guy she met on a dating app.

But, while the date started off great and they were both having a wonderful time, that all changed when she asked him what he did for work.

At that point, the guy just responded by saying that he was a “tradesman.” Then, she asked what kind, and the vibe sort of shifted.

“He seemed to hesitate for half a second and then said carpenter,” she recalled.

Obviously, this made her believe that he actually worked in carpentry, too. So, she began asking follow-up questions, mainly about what kind of carpentry he does – such as furniture, structural, roofing, etc.

“Carpentry is such an interesting topic, so I was genuinely curious,” she explained.

Well, her intrigue clearly caught the guy off guard because he started to “fumble” before trying to change the topic completely.

She found this suspicious, too, and after some more pushing, she found out the guy was lying to her about his profession.

“He ended up admitting that he is not a carpenter. He just wanted to test me,” she revealed.

