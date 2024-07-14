She Sabotaged Her Husband’s Video Game Tournament Because He Wouldn’t Help Out With Their Newborn Baby

I can’t imagine anything more infuriating than bringing your newborn baby home and watching your spouse spend most of their time playing video games or watching television while you care for your child.

That’s what one woman recently went through, and now she’s in trouble with her husband because she interrupted his gaming tournament by insisting he help her with their newborn.

She’s 27 and recently welcomed a baby girl, Emma, into the world with her 30-year-old husband, Jake.

Emma is three months old, and the first three months with her haven’t been easy. It wasn’t because the baby did anything out of the ordinary but because of Jake’s behavior.

Despite being on maternity leave, she has been Emma’s sole caregiver, dedicating all her time and energy to her, while Jake, who works full-time from home, spends most of his free time gaming.

“Jake is a huge gamer [and] spends most of his free time playing online games with his friends,” she explained.

“I’ve tried to be understanding and give him his space, but it’s been hard when he refuses to help with Emma at night. I’ve asked him multiple times to take turns getting up with her, but he always says he’s too tired or has an important game.”

Jake’s lack of empathy and help has been extremely challenging for her, especially since she’s going through a lot mentally and physically. Not long ago, she got sick while taking care of Emma and was dealing with fevers and discomfort, and Jake still refused to sacrifice his game time to help her.

One recent night, she had gotten up three times to take care of Emma in the middle of the night and noticed Jake was still awake playing video games.

