She Said Her Husband Cannot Go Back To School Again Since He’s Jumped Careers Throughout Their Marriage And She Was Always Left As The Breadwinner

Switching what you want to do for work a few times when you’re still in your 20s and don’t have many responsibilities is normal, but doing it when you have a spouse and family to support is not.

One woman is frustrated with her husband, who wants to return to school for a new career path even though he’s tried doing that several times before.

She is 39, and her husband is 39. They met when they were in the military and have been married for almost 20 years. They have three children together.

During their first year of marriage, they continued working in the military, and things went great. Then, her husband was let go from the military, and he went on a wild path of self-discovery.

After being unemployed for a year, he got a job in a hotel and decided he wanted to go to school to be a pilot. She supported him, but he dropped out because he wanted to pursue real estate at a different school.

“[He] finished his real estate training, then decided to get an associate degree in property management,” she said.

[Then he] decided he didn’t want to do property management, so he went to a four-year university to get a degree in business. All this time, I was the primary income source.”

On top of supporting her husband and, eventually, their three children during his career journey, she managed to go back to school herself and get a master’s degree.

Meanwhile, her husband had a great job at a company for a while after getting his business degree. She thought he was finally done with switching careers, but then he was fired from that company. Then, he tried starting a business but ended up losing thousands of dollars.

