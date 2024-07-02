She Saved Up And Finally Bought Her Dream Car, But Her Mom Called Her Selfish For Refusing To Share It With Her Younger Siblings

This young woman is 21-years-old, and while she is finishing college, she’s been living at home.

However, she’s also been working very hard to save up and was recently able to buy her dream car.

“It’s something I’ve been saving up for and working towards for years, and I’m really proud of it,” she said.

She does have younger siblings, though, and every now and then, she doesn’t mind picking them up when they need rides or helping out with running errands.

But, ever since she got her new car, her mom has started demanding that she share it with her siblings whenever they want to borrow it.

She’s really not okay with that, either, since the car obviously means a lot to her, and she wants to be extremely careful with her new purchase.

“I don’t think my siblings, who are both still in high school, will treat it with the same level of care,” she explained.

“Plus, I worked really hard to get this car, and I feel like I should have the right to decide who drives it and when.”

Her mom, on the other hand, believes that since she’s not paying any rent to live at home, she should be happy to share her car.

