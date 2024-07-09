She Told Her Boyfriend He Needs To Propose By The End Of The Year Or They’re Breaking Up

This 24-year-old woman and her boyfriend, who’s also 24, first began dating when they were 18 and have been together for just over 6 years now.

So, they’ve been through a lot in their relationship and have been preparing for their future together. For instance, they’ve both recently received promotions at work, and they’ve even put a deposit down on a home.

That’s why, in her mind, they practically act like a “married couple.”

“We share finances, go on family holidays together, and both of our families love one another,” she explained.

Still, there is one thing she’s getting pretty annoyed about – her boyfriend’s reluctance to propose.

For some context, while she was still away at college, they both spoke about the idea of getting married, and her boyfriend claimed he wanted to wait until she finished school.

“This was two years ago, and since then, he has promised me for two years that he would propose,” she said.

Well, that hasn’t happened, and she’s sick of her boyfriend “tip-toeing” around the idea of getting married.

She’s tried voicing her feelings, too, and told him that she doesn’t even care how he pops the question. She just wants to get engaged within the next year or so.

