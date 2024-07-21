She Told Her Ex-Husband’s Affair Partner To Take A Hike When She Asked For Home Decor Tips

A year ago, this 42-year-old woman got divorced from her 47-year-old husband due to his cheating ways.

Not long after the divorce was finalized, her now ex-husband’s affair partner moved right into the home they used to live in together.

She allowed her ex to keep whatever he wanted in their home, as she left the country to live abroad for some time and wanted to just be able to walk away from it all.

“I wasn’t even mad at him for cheating. It was a dead marriage, and his affair being exposed became the catalyst for our divorce,” she explained.

Post-divorce and her ex’s affair partner moving into that home, she didn’t say a word to her ex, as there was nothing left for them to talk about.

Their lives were no longer intertwined, and she was ready to move on with her own life. So, it’s been a year that she’s said nothing to him or the girl he replaced her with.

Shockingly, last week, she received a message from her ex’s affair partner, and of course, she opened it up to see what was inside.

The message was bubbly, and this girl was saying she loved how she styled the home and wanted to know where she bought specific pieces of furniture or light fixtures.

She took an entire day to simply process the bizarre message before crafting a response. She responded to her ex’s affair partner that she should figure it out on her own.

