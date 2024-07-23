She Told Her Sister That Her Husband Has Never Bought Her A Present For Any Holiday, Including Her Birthday, So Her Sister Berated Him

This woman and her husband have been married for nearly a year now, yet he’s never actually bought her presents for any kind of holiday.

Sure, he’s hinted that he was going to buy her gifts for Christmas, Mother’s Day, and her birthday. However, he’s never gone through with it and successfully purchased anything.

She, on the other hand, always buys her husband presents for all of the major holidays.

So, while she and her sister were chatting earlier this year on Mother’s Day, the fact that her husband has never gifted her anything sparked some drama that finally boiled over the other day.

It all began when her sister asked what presents she got for Mother’s Day, and she admitted that her husband didn’t buy her anything. She did note, though, how her daughter had gotten her a gift that was really sweet.

Well, it was then that she found out her husband had actually reached out to her sister and asked for suggestions on different Mother’s Day presents to buy.

“He didn’t follow through with any of them. My sister was shocked and sad for me,” she recalled.

She clarified how she really isn’t a huge gifts person. She actually prefers to give presents to others as opposed to receiving them.

Nonetheless, her husband not buying her anything was still hurtful.

