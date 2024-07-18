She Walked Out Of A Family Reunion After Someone Brought Their Dog, Since She’s Severely Allergic

This woman’s 28-year-old husband frequently throws family reunions on an annual basis, and this year, her husband’s aunt hosted.

Her husband’s aunt has an enormous piece of property located in a rural area, and everyone was thrilled to get to catch up with one another.

One of her husband’s female cousins acquired a dog not too long ago, and her husband’s cousin loves this dog and brings the dog everywhere.

Not a single person mentioned the dog would be attending the family reunion along with the humans.

“Here’s the thing: I have a severe dog allergy,” she explained. “When I arrived at the reunion and saw the dog running around, I started feeling anxious.”

“I approached her and gently reminded her about my allergy, hoping she would understand and maybe keep the dog in a separate area.”

“Instead, she got defensive because she didn’t remember I had an allergy. But then, she told me she would keep the dog away.”

Her husband’s cousin actually did nothing to help her out and allowed the dog to run free. She did her best to have a good time, but an hour in, she was sneezing like crazy, and her eyes itched awfully.

She finally informed her husband that she had to leave the family reunion. While her husband understood, he asked if she could try to stay regardless of how physically uncomfortable she felt.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.