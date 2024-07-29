She Wants To Kick Her Close Friend Off The Cheerleading Team Next Year Because Her Friend Keeps Missing Performances And Impacting The Team’s Performance

When you were in high school, did you ever want to participate in many extracurricular activities but didn’t have the time to do them all?

One teenager is considering asking her close friend to leave their cheerleading squad as her lack of commitment to the team has negatively impacted them.

She is 17 and on her high school cheerleading squad with several of her other friends. She’s been a part of her cheerleading squad for years, two of her good friends, including one girl named Grace.

“We all value our friendship deeply and would never intentionally hurt each other‘s feelings,” she explained.

“However, we’ve been facing a dilemma that’s causing us a lot of stress. Grace has a habit of missing practices often due to illness.”

After Grace missed several practices yet continued to participate in several other clubs, she and other cheerleading squad members suspected she was faking her illnesses.

Grace’s frequent absences not only prove to the squad that she doesn’t prioritize cheerleading but also affect the squad’s performance.

It’s gotten so bad that the cheerleading coaches have even expressed their frustration and dislike for Grace as a cheerleader.

“Next year will be our last year in high school, and we really want to make the most of it in cheerleading,” she said.

