She Was Celebrating Her Bachelorette Party In Paris When She Was Gravely Injured In A Nightclub Explosion

Ffion Price was in Paris, France, on Saturday, July 6th, celebrating her bachelorette party when the unthinkable happened.

She was in the trendy Pachamama nightclub along with her friends, but an explosion occurred, leaving Ffion gravely injured.

Two other people of the 140 clubgoers were hurt in the incident, which happened due to an electric scooter battery.

While Ffion was rushed to a nearby hospital, the two additional people suffered from bruises and were treated on the scene.

An employee of the nightclub owned the scooter and had it on the building’s fourth floor in an office.

Somehow, the battery exploded, taking out sections of the nightclub’s wall and ceiling. The Paris prosecutor’s office has since said the explosion triggered a fire and blasted through one of the walls, which led to debris falling on the dance floor below.

In a GoFundMe page started by Ffion’s cousin, Monique, called “Get Ffi Ffi home and well for her wedding day,” it states the bride-to-be sustained serious injuries just before midnight.

“Ffion experienced a freak and horrific incident that turned what should have been one of the best weekends of her life upside down,” Monique wrote.

“A ceiling in a nightclub collapsed, seriously injuring her. As a result, Ffion suffered a fractured skull, another fracture in her ear, and a bleed on the brain, which required immediate surgery and a hospital stay in intensive care; she has also required surgery to her face.”

