She Was Unpacking Takeout For Dinner When Her Husband Confessed To Having An Affair On The Last Night Of His Work Trip

In her freshman year of college, this 27-year-old woman met her 28-year-old husband, and they tied the knot a bit more than four years ago.

While she knows some people will say she and her husband haven’t been together for that long, the years she’s spent with her husband are the happiest she can remember.

She and her husband are best friends, and she considers him to be her inspiration and her rock as well.

So, you can see why it made her physically sick to find out her husband cheated on her while he was on a week-long work trip.

The night her husband arrived home, she was unpacking the takeout she had bought for dinner. She heard her husband walk through the door, so she stopped what she was doing to go say hello to him.

As soon as she saw him, he had a breakdown and confessed to the affair, which happened on the last night of his work trip.

“He told me that it didn’t mean anything, that he was drunk, and that the girl (a manager from a different branch of the company) and he had never even known of each other’s existence until then,” she explained.

“He was crying, on his knees, begging me to forgive him. I’ve only ever seen him cry twice: during his father’s funeral and on our wedding day.”

She really has no other information about this woman except that her husband had never met this woman prior to the trip.

