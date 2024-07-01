She Went For A Walk At A Florida Nature Preserve In 2021 But Never Made It Back To Her House

In 2021, Noemi Bolivar of Florida was 21-years-old and known by her friends and family as a spiritual and nature-loving young woman.

She graduated from Brigham Young University – located in Rexburg, Idaho – in the fall of 2020, earning a degree in plant and wildlife ecology.

Noemi’s dream was to eventually work for the National Park Service. But, in 2021, she was still living at her parent’s home located in Hollywood, Florida. Noemi also has Autism spectrum disorder (ASD) and ADHD.

So, after she mysteriously vanished on February 11, 2021, her loved ones were extremely concerned.

“She has high-functioning autism, and she has ADHD. She used to be on medication. She’s a peacemaker, not a fighter,” said Karem Ryker, a family friend.

Karem added that Noemi had the social maturity of a 15-year-old at the time.

The day she disappeared, Noemi left her parent’s house at about 4:00 p.m. and planned to walk in a nature preserve known as the Anne Kolb Nature Center.

Broward County Transit security cameras captured surveillance footage of Noemi boarding a bus on Sheridan Street.

Then, she exited the bus in Sheridan Street’s 800 blocks, located on the Intracoastal Waterway.

