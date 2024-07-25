She Won’t Babysit For Her Sister Anymore After She Got Accused Of Stealing Her Sister’s Wedding Ring

There are few feelings worse than being accused of something you didn’t do. One woman was recently wrongfully accused of stealing her sister’s wedding ring, so she refused to babysit her kids in return.

She’s 25 and has a 32-year-old sister named Emily. Emily has three young kids, all under 10 years old. She loves her nieces and nephews, and since they were born, she’s been Emily’s go-to babysitter.

She spends a lot of time at Emily’s house, watching her kids for sometimes days on end whenever Emily or her husband has a work emergency or overnight plans.

She and Emily had a great dynamic for a while until recently, when she got a panicked phone call from her.

“Emily called me in a panic, saying she had lost her wedding ring,” she said.

“She asked if I had seen it, and I genuinely hadn’t. I helped her search the entire house, but we couldn’t find it. Emily was really upset, but we eventually gave up.”

A few days later, the ring hadn’t turned up, and Emily called her again, this time in tears, accusing her of stealing the ring the last time she was at her house.

Emily said she couldn’t think of anyone else who would’ve taken it, considering she was the last person in her home other than her husband and kids.

“I tried to convince her that I would never do such a thing, but she wouldn’t listen,” she recalled.

