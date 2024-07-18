She Won’t Let Her Husband Go On A Business Trip With A Woman He Cheated On Her With Six Years Ago

Can you imagine if your spouse cheated on you with someone and then their affair partner started working at their job a while later?

This happened to one woman who didn’t want to let her husband go on a business trip with the woman he cheated on her with years ago, who got hired at his company.

Six years ago, she and her husband went through a lot after she found out he had been cheating on her with a woman who was in their social circle.

She immediately wanted to divorce him, but he put a lot of genuine effort into saving their marriage, and after a lot of hard work, they decided to stay together.

“I can say that since then and until recently, we have had a beautiful relationship without major issues,” she said.

“I almost forgot what happened until 2023, when that woman coincidentally got hired by the same company where my husband works.”

Her husband broke the news to her as soon as he found out, and he didn’t seem at all pleased by the idea of working beside his former affair partner. It was an especially sketchy situation, considering that those who applied to her husband’s company needed to clarify whether or not they knew someone who had already worked there.

“I felt chills down my spine when I heard the news, but I tried not to think too much about it,” she explained.

“My husband hasn’t shown any interest in that woman, and our relationship hasn’t changed at all. It’s still a beautiful relationship, but last week, both of them were notified that they have to go on a business trip to Canada.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.