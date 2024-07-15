She Wouldn’t Allow Her Sister’s New Fiancé To Stay In Her Home After Finding Out That He Was Actually Her Own Ex-Boyfriend, Who Cheated On Her

I’ve never been able to understand how people can move on after finding out that one of their close friends or family members is dating one of their exes.

Even if the relationship didn’t end in a disastrous way, it’s still extremely jarring to see your ex with someone you’re close to.

One woman recently refused to let her sister and her fiancé stay in her home because her fiancé is actually her ex-boyfriend who cheated on her.

She is 32-years-old and has a sister who is 28. For the past year, her sister has been in a relationship with a man named John, and they recently announced that they were engaged. Although her sister had been with this guy for a while, she had yet to introduce him to the family.

“I had a tumultuous relationship with an ex a few years ago,” she explained.

“We dated for two years before I found out he was cheating on me with multiple women. The breakup was messy and left me with a lot of trust issues. I haven’t seen or heard from him since.”

Because she hadn’t seen her ex in a while, you can imagine the sheer horror she felt when her sister brought her fiancé, John, out to dinner with their family, and it turned out to be her ex. Yep, the same guy that cheated on her years ago.

To make matters worse, John pretended not to know her at first and greeted her as if she were a stranger.

Later in the evening, he pulled her aside, and she confronted him. John told her he did recognize her but didn’t want her to tell her sister about their history, claiming he’s a changed man and genuinely loves her sister.

