She’s Beginning To Resent Her Boyfriend For Failing To Propose, Then Blaming It On Finances

For the last four years, this 26-year-old woman has been dating her 31-year-old boyfriend, and there’s no doubt in her mind that she’s ready to take the next step.

When she first started getting serious with her boyfriend, she outlined her five-year plan, which still hasn’t changed: she has always wanted to get married by the time she hits 27.

Back then, her boyfriend agreed that the timeline sounded good for him, too. Over the years, she and her boyfriend have frequently discussed their five-year plans to make sure everything still aligned, and it did.

She comes from an extremely traditional family, and they think you should never introduce anyone to your loved ones unless you’re positive you want to marry them.

Her family also doesn’t buy into living together before marriage or taking vacations beforehand either.

Despite that, she has pushed the boundaries within her own family and got her mom and dad’s permission to move out of the house and take vacations with her boyfriend.

At the beginning of last year, her family met with her boyfriend’s family to talk about their future wedding and engagement.

Her boyfriend stated he wasn’t ready to buy her an engagement ring until he paid down his debt.

“I wondered why he couldn’t pay off his debt while we were engaged, but he didn’t want that, so I said okay, no problem,” she explained.

