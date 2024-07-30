She’s Considering Calling Off Her Engagement Because Her Fiancé Wants To Sell Their House To Fund His New Business While She’s Already Pregnant And The Sole Breadwinner

When you decide to have a baby and start a family, you must make major decisions regarding your finances and future plans.

A woman is considering calling off her engagement, as her fiancé, who just finished paying off debt from his failed business, told her he wants to start a new business, even though she is pregnant.

She and her fiancé, Adam, are in their late 20s and have been together for four years.

When they first met, they had similar jobs at different companies and earned the same amount of money. Then, a few months into their relationship, Adam decided he wanted to start a business.

Adam’s business eventually took off, and he started spending less time at his previous job to develop it. She kept her job but worked the occasional night shift for his business.

Unfortunately, after the pandemic hit, Adam’s business began failing, and he acquired a lot of debt.

Adam had to sell his business and get a loan from his parents because, at one point, he almost didn’t have enough money to pay rent.

Adam eventually got his old job back, and she was promoted and received a massive pay raise at her company.

Now, she earns over two times more than he does every year and is the most stable finance-wise.

