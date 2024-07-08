She’s Getting Married, And Her Sister Exploded On Her When She Said Her Inappropriate Husband Isn’t Invited

This 29-year-old woman and her fiancé Mark, who is 31, will be tying the knot in just a few months. They’re both super excited to get married, too, and have been planning their big day together for a very long time.

However, there’s just one issue: her 34-year-old sister, Sarah.

For some context, Sarah has been married to a 36-year-old guy named John for five years. But she really does not think that her brother-in-law is a “pleasant person.”

In the past, he has made family gatherings awkward by making multiple inappropriate comments. He also has a history of getting too drunk and causing scenes. On top of that, John’s been caught flirting with other women while already married – including some of her own friends.

“Despite this, Sarah insists that he’s a good guy at heart and that we should all be more understanding of his ‘quirks,'” she explained.

She has had a few of her own “run-ins” with her brother-in-law before, too, and each time she tried to confront him about his behavior, things just escalated into a massive argument.

Still, she didn’t hit her breaking point until John did something unforgivable at her engagement party. That night, her brother-in-law apparently got too wasted and made a super inappropriate comment to one of her fiancé’s sisters.

“Mark and I decided then that we didn’t want John at our wedding,” she recalled.

After she tried to gently tell her sister about their decision and explain their reasoning, though, her sister exploded on her.

