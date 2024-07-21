She’s In Love With Her Pen Pal And Can’t Move On With Her Life Without Confessing Her Feelings, But She’s Not Sure How To Tell Him

This 23-year-old girl is from Argentina, and for the last 13 years, she’s been pen pals with a 27-year-old guy from America.

It all started when she was little, and her school got letters from another school in America, so she and her class wrote letters back.

Hardly any of her classmates received more than one single letter, but she and this boy sent letters back and forth for the following three years.

From there, they began exchanging emails in addition to letters. After more time had elapsed, they progressed to speaking on a messaging app.

Their pen pal relationship evolved from talking on a monthly basis via snail mail to chatting every single day, thanks to technology.

They also have spoken through video calls on occasion, but what makes things weird is that while they both have been dating other people over the years, she hasn’t been able to seriously commit to anyone because of him.

She wants her pen pal to be the first guy she does everything with. Sadly, he got a girlfriend during the pandemic, and he wasn’t able to reach out to her as much, but now he’s currently single.

She absolutely has developed feelings for him and can admit that she’s in love with him. However, she’s hesitant to tell him, as she believes he looks at her more like a little sister than a potential love interest.

Additionally, his life is drastically different than hers, which gives her doubt that they could truly work out.

