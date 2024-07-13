She’s No Longer Paying For Her Brother’s Honeymoon Since He Uninvited Her From His Wedding, And He’s Calling Her Petty

This 29-year-old woman and her younger brother, who is 26, have always had a tight-knit relationship.

So, once she found out he was engaged, she was over the moon for him – even though there was always some tension between her and her brother’s 25-year-old fiancée.

She even offered to foot the bill for her brother’s honeymoon. She thought it would be a nice wedding gift, and she would be able to afford it since she’s financially stable.

Yet, just a few weeks before her brother’s wedding was set to take place, there was some major drama. Apparently, her brother and his fiancée got into a big fight with her “controlling” parents about the guest list for the event.

This ultimately pushed her brother to actually uninvite their parents from the wedding, and she had her brother’s back the entire time.

“I supported his decision and even offered to mediate,” she recalled.

However, her brother’s fiancée had different plans. Out of nowhere, she found out that his fiancée actually did not want her at the wedding anymore.

“Because his fiancée feared my relationship with our parents might cause tension,” she revealed.

This left her feeling really shocked, but she still tried to be understanding of the whole situation. Then, she accepted the fact that she was uninvited from her brother’s wedding and wished him and his fiancée well.

