She’s Not Going To Her Brother’s Wedding Because He’s Marrying Her Ex-Boyfriend, Who He Started Dating Right After Her Own Relationship Ended

This 26-year-old woman and her 27-year-old ex-boyfriend, Tom, previously dated for three years. But, they wound up ending their relationship two years ago when Tom came out as gay.

“It was a tough time for me, but I eventually moved on. Or so I thought,” she recalled.

That’s because, just about six months ago, her 29-year-old brother named James announced that he was engaged. It was then that she learned her brother’s fiancé was actually her ex-boyfriend, Tom.

She found out that James and Tom had begun seeing each other not long after her relationship with Tom ended.

“When I first heard, I was in shock. I felt a mix of betrayal, hurt, and confusion,” she said.

Nonetheless, James and Tom will soon be tying the knot, and her whole family has been extremely supportive. According to her, her brother has always been the favorite since he was the first son born into her family. Plus, she thinks he’s viewed as the “golden child.”

“I’ve always felt like the second fiddle,” she explained, “And this situation just seems to cement that feeling.”

So, she decided to stand true to her own feelings and put her foot down – telling everyone in her family that she wouldn’t be going to the wedding.

“I can’t stand the thought of watching my brother marry my ex, someone I once loved deeply,” she reasoned.

