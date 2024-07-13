She’s Positive Her Fiancé Is Engaged To Both Her And Another Woman And Has Been Cheating On Her For Years

How would you feel if you found out that the person you’re supposed to marry wasn’t only engaged to you but another person at the same time?

One woman is unsure what to do after discovering that her fiancé has been engaged to someone else he’s been seeing for 10 to 15 years.

She and her fiancé have been together for just over 10 years. Their relationship has been complicated, to say the least, as she’s ignored many red flags from her fiancé over the years.

Red flags popped up when they started dating. For instance, her fiancé would refuse to do typical boyfriend things like spend the night at her place, invite her to his place, answer her phone calls on the first ring, etc.

“The list goes on and on, but he always had some reason for all of it, and I believed him because, at the time, I had no reason to doubt him,” she explained.

One of the reasons she stayed with her fiancé was because he was extremely supportive during the long custody battle she went through for custody of her daughter. He stood by her side and gave her the impression that they would move in together, get married, and start a family when everything was settled.

But once the custody battle was over, her fiancé continued to find new reasons to put off any of these things.

Her fiancé’s suspicious behavior became worse over the years. At one point, he began renting a shed, where he kept furniture, women’s clothes, accessories, and baking supplies, none of which were hers.

Her fiancé would claim he was close to his aunts, uncles, and female cousins and that most of the things in the shed belonged to them.

