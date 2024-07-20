She’s Upset That Her Husband Is Sharing A Hotel Room With Another Woman While He’s In Las Vegas For A National Bowling Tournament

Can you imagine finding out at the very last minute that your spouse was sharing a bedroom with a person of the opposite gender on a trip that you’re not on?

This recently happened to one woman who was shocked after her husband revealed that he had to share a hotel room with another woman during a bowling league trip.

She’s 36 and has three young kids with her 42-year-old husband. They’ve been married for 11 years, and this is her husband’s second marriage, as his first wife cheated on him.

Her husband is heavily involved in a bowling league that his mom and some friends are also in. They bowl every Tuesday night and attend state and national tournaments.

She knows a lot of people from the bowling league and joins them at the bowling alley every once in a while.

Recently, her husband, his mom, and a few friends decided to attend a bowling tournament in Las Vegas.

While she’d usually go, she needed to stay home with the kids this time, and her husband planned on sharing a hotel room with his mom’s boyfriend while in Vegas.

“Three nights ago, I was on FaceTime with him while he was in his hotel room,” she recalled.

“It was really nice, and he was talking about possibly taking a nap because of a lack of sleep. I asked if he had his room to himself and he said no.”

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.