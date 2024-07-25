She’s Worried That Her Friend Constantly Takes Advantage Of Her Since She Asks For So Many Favors

This 33-year-old woman has a 31-year-old friend named Ashley, and they have been close for several years.

Ashley is hardworking, kind, and super fun. She’s certainly shared a lot of wonderful moments with Ashley, and Ashley is quick to check up on her when she knows she’s going through a tough time.

“The only thing that’s ever bothered me about Ashley is that she needs a lot of favors, more so than all my other friends combined- borrowing $20 (always pays it back) or needing a place to crash,” she explained.

Ashley is always looking for somewhere to stay close to her, as Ashley lives in a separate state yet has to come back once per month due to the custody agreement she has with her ex.

At first, she felt sympathy for Ashley, who is a struggling single mom. Yet, as time wore on, Ashley’s constant need for favors began to irritate her.

She does have other friends in the single parent position who don’t ask for help the way Ashley does.

Ashley has a lot of friends she could rely on and an enormous family who supports her, so she’s confused as to why Ashley always asks her to help her out.

She knows Ashley could ask someone else in her life, so why does the burden fall on her?

On one occasion, Ashley wanted to buy something for her son online and asked if she could use her credit card since she apparently didn’t have one.

