Some Hummingbirds Fly 2,000 Miles Nonstop During Migration, With One Species Known As The Rufous Hummingbird Holding A Travel Record Of 3,500 Miles

If you’ve been fortunate enough to see a hummingbird in the wild, you know that it flits from flower to flower at lightning speed.

You’ve probably also noticed the bird’s small, delicate size. It doesn’t seem at all suited for long flights. But, packed within a hummingbird’s body, there is a lot of power, strength, and stamina.

Research has shown that ruby-throated hummingbirds can fly for around 1,370 miles without taking a break.

To give you an idea of how far that really is, it’s like the distance between Atlanta and Albuquerque or Tokyo and Taipei. And that’s not even the farthest that hummingbirds can fly without stopping for a rest.

Among migrating hummingbirds, rufous hummingbirds have the longest migration route. The species can travel 2,000 miles from southern Mexico to southeastern Alaska. One time, a rufous hummingbird was observed traveling 3,500 miles, a record that still stands today.

Every fall, hummingbirds migrate from the eastern United States to Central America. Between 2010 and 2014, researchers from the University of Southern Mississippi monitored 2,729 hummingbirds as they traveled through southern Alabama.

They tracked the birds’ flight and studied their habits. Then, they analyzed the birds’ mass and wingspan and predicted their flight range using a computer program.

They learned that ruby-throated hummingbirds fly across the Gulf of Mexico without ever stopping. Ruby-throated hummingbirds are about three inches long.

They are the most common hummingbirds in North America. They are usually found across the eastern United States to southern Canada.

