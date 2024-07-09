Spotting A Blue Jay May Be The Universe’s Way Of Saying You Need To Have More Confidence In Yourself

Sometimes, there is nothing more breathtaking than seeing a wild, colorful bird outside your window.

While there are plenty of the same native birds to look at in any area of the world, when you see a special one with gorgeous feathers, it’s like a special treat.

Call me sappy, but I like to think of those bird encounters as special symbols. I mean, it’s like seeing a shooting star when a flash of colorful feathers appears in your window, and you see a creature you don’t get to see every day.

One of my favorite bird species is Blue Jays. The stunning bright blue birds are native to Eastern North America and can sometimes be seen nesting in more populated areas, making some pretty special encounters.

If you’re like me and love discovering more spiritual meetings in special bird encounters, this is what it means when you see a Blue Jay.

Blue Jays are known for their striking beauty, and how they move around exerts a certain confidence that many of us strive to have. If you’ve been feeling a bit down about yourself lately, and you happen upon a Blue Jay, it could be the universe’s way of telling you to have more confidence in yourself.

Embrace your authentic self and hold your head a little higher the next time you come across one of these birds.

Blue Jays are also notorious for their loyalty to their partners. Like penguins, the blue birds mate for life, which is pretty sweet.

If you’ve been looking for some kind of sign pertaining to your relationship, like you’re ready to take it to the next level or considering leaving it, use the Blue Jay as a sign to take the steps you need to take.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.