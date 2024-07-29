There Are Five Types Of Food Astraunauts Can’t Eat While In Orbit To Prevent Them From Getting Sick In Space

In 1961, the first person was sent into space by the Soviets during the space race, a period of competition between two Cold War rivals, the United States and the Soviet Union, over who could conquer space exploration first.

The first person to travel to space, Yuri Gagarin, slurped down two servings of pureed beef and liver paste, as well as chocolate sauce from aluminum tubes, much like the kind that toothpaste comes in. It doesn’t seem like a very enticing dinner.

Ever since then, humans have made multiple trips to space to conduct explorations. Astronauts can go on missions that last for months, so they need food to sustain themselves. Fortunately, advances in food technology have provided a lot more variety when it comes to eating in space.

However, some foods just aren’t viable options in a microgravity environment where your meal can float out of your dishes. The food in astronauts’ supply must also be kept for long periods of time without spoiling. Nobody wants to get sick in space! So, here are the five types of foods that astronauts should not consume while in orbit.

Food Items That Aren’t Shelf-Stable

There is no food refrigerator in the International Space Station, so everything the astronauts will eat must be shelf-stable in order to avoid the risk of food poisoning. That means undercooked meat and seafood, unwashed fruits and vegetables, and unpasteurized milk products are a big no-no.

Examples of shelf-stable foods are rehydratable foods, like rice, ramen, oatmeal, and powdered beverages; thermostabilized foods, like canned fish, fruits, and vegetables; and intermediate moisture foods, like jam and dried fruit. Irradiated foods, frozen foods, and natural form foods like nuts and granola are also allowed.

Crumbly Foods

Bread, potato chips, and other crumbly foods are not ideal to bring to space. Instead of just falling to the floor like on Earth, crumbs in space will float around and make a mess all because of microgravity.

