These Five Dog Breeds Are Known For Being Pretty Stubborn

Dogs are some of the best pets in the world to have. They’re known for being incredibly loyal, smart, loving, and, of course, super adorable.

If you’re someone who lives alone or with a family and can’t decide what kind of pet to get, I’d always recommend getting a dog, as growing up with a dog can teach you a lot.

However, it’s no secret that some dogs are a lot easier to train and live with than others. Just about any dog breed can grow up to be loving and well-trained, but some take longer to get to that phase.

If you’re living in a home with children or have a busy schedule, you’ll likely want to adopt or rescue a dog that’s easy to train, as there are some dog breeds that are known for being stubborn.

Here is a list of some of the most stubborn dog breeds to keep you prepped for your next puppy adventure.

Siberian Huskies

While the Siberian Husky is known for being impressively athletic and beautiful to look at, their strong determination can make them quite stubborn.

Because they’re very smart and have a strong pack mentality, they often assume they’re the leader in a relationship.

They may also have what are known as “temper tantrums,” where they get a bit vocal, and while those temper tantrums can be cute and funny, they can also get annoying if you prefer quiet.

