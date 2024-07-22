These Two Art Teachers Wore Their Wedding Dresses To School For Spirit Dress-Up Day

If you’re a teacher, you understand how hard people like to go for certain school “spirit days” and events. While not all your students will get super dressed up, it’s up to you as a teacher to be a good example of school spirit.

Two teachers in Nevada went viral after sharing just how spirited they were for one of their school’s “staff development“ theme days.

Stephanie Osmundson and Loreal Hemenway are two art teachers in Henderson, Nevada, and were recently asked by their school administrators to do something special for a “staff development day“ at their school in January.

Stephanie and Loreal posted a viral video that showed behind-the-scenes footage of their special surprise.

The video starts with Stephanie and Loreal looking at an email sent to them by their school administration regarding staff development day, which read, “To add some fun to our day, we have a themed spirit dress day, ‘Back of the closet.‘ This means wear those hidden gem outfits that you either save for special occasions or that you haven’t worn in years.”

Then, Stephanie and Loreal decided to go all out with a brilliant idea. They decided to wear their wedding dresses to school.

In their viral video, Stephanie and Loreal can be seen strutting down the halls of their school in their gorgeous wedding gowns. Stephanie was in a trumpet-style gown with a jewel-covered belt, and Loreal was in a sparkly dress with a sweetheart bodice.

To add some teacher-appropriate modesty to their gowns, each teacher wore a casual white shirt under their dress and swapped their veils and heels for backpacks and bright-colored sneakers.

In their viral video, Stephanie and Loreal can be seen getting a lot of hype and praise for not only how great they looked in their gowns but their clever minds and bravery in wearing them to school.

