This Mom Saved An Umpire’s Life At Her Son’s Little League Game After He Was Hit In The Throat By A Baseball

Thanks to the actions of a mom and surgeon at a Little League baseball game in Massachusetts, a tragedy was averted.

Dr. Jennifer LaFemina, a surgical oncologist at UMass Memorial Health in Worcester, Massachusetts, was in the stands, watching her son play in a baseball tournament in Oxford when the home plate umpire got hit in the throat by a baseball.

The baseball had bounced on the ground and struck the umpire, Korey Pontbriand, in the throat as he turned to avoid a hit to the face.

Afterward, Pontbriand fell to his knee to catch his breath and continued to umpire the game, even though he was in pain.

According to the sports organization Algonquin Baseball and Softball, LaFemina noticed that he was showing “some concerning behavior and symptoms.”

She and her surgical assistant, Emily Lutfy, who was watching the game with her, examined Pontbriand. They advised him to go to the hospital for treatment.

However, Pontbriand declined and continued officiating the game. He had also lost his voice following the incident. LaFemina kept an eye on him from the stands.

“[LaFemina] told me that she was going to be watching him to see how he was,” recalled Phil Davis, president of the Oxford Little League, the team that was playing against LaFemina’s son in the tournament.

“She came and found me in the fifth inning and told me that it looked like he was struggling out there and getting worse, so we were able to get him off the field at that time.”

