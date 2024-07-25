Two Young Girls Were Behind The Hoax That Led British Society To Believe Fairies Were Real For Six Decades

Beginning in the 20th century, British society was convinced that fairies existed. The belief persisted for six decades until it was discovered that the fairies were fake. Surprisingly, the perpetrators of the whole hoax were two young girls.

In 1917, nine-year-old Frances Griffiths and 16-year-old Elsie Wright told their parents that there were fairies at the bottom of the garden where they often played.

The two girls were cousins who lived in an ordinary English village. Near their house, there was a small wooded valley through which Cottingley Beck flowed. That was the name of the stream located at the foot of their garden.

Of course, their parents did not believe their claims, so the cousins hatched a plan to prove the Cottingley fairies were real.

Elsie’s father was an amateur photographer, so he had his own equipment and darkroom for developing photos. Borrowing a camera, Elsie and Frances set out to capture pictures of the fairies.

They returned with photos of several winged figures. In one of the images that became famous among the British, Frances is seen gazing off into the distance. There were fairies dancing in front of her.

Frances appeared to be trying hard not to laugh. The images were really just beautiful drawings cut out from paper and stuck to the ground with hatpins.

The girls had copied images in “Princess Mary’s Gift Book,” which was published in 1914. Then, they simply added wings.

On occasion, the family would bring the pictures out for visitors to take a look at, just as a source of entertainment.

