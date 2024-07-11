Viking Berserkers Were Legendary Norse Warriors Believed To Have Ingested Hallucinogens To Enter A Trance-Like State Of Fury During Combat

No fighters were more fearsome than the Viking berserkers. These legendary Norse warriors were renowned for their strength, ferocity, and terrifying presence on the battlefield.

Historians believe that they ingested hallucinogens to enter a trance-like state of fury during combat. The English word “berserk,” which describes a wild or frenzied state of anger, is derived from these warriors.

During the Scandinavian Middle Ages, Viking berserkers existed for hundreds of years, traveling in groups to fight wherever they could get paid.

The life of Viking berserkers is shrouded in mystery since their practices weren’t documented in detail until their custom of using mind-altering substances in battle was banned by the Christian church in the 11th century.

Berserkers lived in Scandinavia and served as guards of King Harald I Fairhair, who ruled Norway from 872 to 930 A.D., that much we know. They fought for other kings and royal figures as well. When in battle, berserkers wore horned helmets, roared loudly, and made a lot of noise.

Viking berserkers were often associated with Odin, the Norse god of war and death. Norse mythology suggests that they were actually shapeshifters. The term “berserker” comes from Old Norse “berserkr,” which means “bear shirt.”

This points to the idea that Viking berserkers wore the hide of a bear or other menacing creatures like wolves and wild boars to battle. But legend has it that the warriors would be so filled with rage for fights that they would transform into bears and wolves.

Originally, berserkers were thought to be named after a mythological hero who fought “bare-skinned,” without any armor or clothes on. Fighting nude was an extremely effective way to throw their enemies off guard.

However, archaeological discoveries have led experts to think that Viking berserkers donned animal skins during combat, harnessing the power and aggression of the predators to boost their own strength.

