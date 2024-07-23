Wildlife Officials Are Planning To Kill Off 450,000 Invasive American Owls In Order To Protect Two Native Species

Over the course of three decades, wildlife officials in the United States plan to kill off 450,000 “invasive” American owls and their hybrid offspring.

The reduction of the barred owl population in the Northwest region is necessary in order to protect two native owl species. The species are facing rapid declines as the barred owls take over.

Barred owls (Strix varia) are a large species of owl that is native to eastern North America. According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service (FWS), the owls started moving west of the Mississippi River to the Great Plains and northern boreal forest due to human habitation. The owls are now prevalent in Washington, Oregon, and California, where they are considered an invasive species.

The arrival of barred owls in the Northwest have negatively affected northern spotted owls (Strix occidentalis caurina) and California spotted owls (Strix occidentalis occidentalis).

They are both significantly smaller than barred owls and are losing much of their food and territory to the invasive birds.

Over the past few decades, extreme logging activity has reduced their range and hindered their survival even more.

In addition, female barred owls have started mating with the male spotted owls, creating hybrid offspring. This has the potential to severely limit the gene pool of the spotted owl species.

Across most of its range, the northern spotted owl population is now outnumbered by barred owls. Currently, northern spotted owls are listed as threatened in the Endangered Species Act.

The FWS has also proposed that California spotted owls be added to the list since their numbers are beginning to drop.

