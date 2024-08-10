There’s just no way around it – pickup lines have a pretty terrible reputation. Often seen as cheesy, out-of-date, or downright cringe-inducing, these one-liners are typically reserved for bad rom-coms and uneasy bar encounters.

But what if we’ve been underestimating the power of a thoughtfully put-together pickup line? Believe it or not, there certainly can be more to these playful quips than meets the eye.

When used with the right blend of hilarity and sincerity, pickup lines can be a surprisingly effective way to break the ice or potentially make a memorable first impression.

Whether you’re navigating the tricky world of online dating or trying to catch someone’s attention in a non-sleazy way, it’s time to give the humble pickup line a second chance.

Here are 10 of the best pickup lines we’ve ever heard courtesy of Reddit, and they just might come in handy on your hunt for love. Or, at the very least, serve to inspire you!

1: You Can Stop Running Now

I was out for a jog. A man sees me. He says loudly, “If you are running to look better, then you can quit.” It was smooth.

It put a big smile on my face. It didn’t seem like a catcall. It was smart, funny, and he did it with charisma. -stacy_lou_

2: Girlfriend Material

I was walking with this cute friend one time, and out of nowhere, she said, “Hey, feel my shirt; what material do you think that is made of?” and I replied, “Probably cotton…I don’t know, that’s a very random question.”

She got all flustered and said, “No! you ruined it.”

–“Ruined what? Your shirt?”

“No, I’m going to ask you again and just say, ‘What?'”

–“Okay.”

“Feel my shirt; what material do you think it is made of?”

–“I don’t know, what?”

“Girlfriend material.”

It was very cheesy but adorable. -Kiko7210

3: Call Me

This girl I had a crush on in high school asked to use my phone to call hers because she couldn’t find it.

Her phone started ringing in her pocket; she pulls it out, saves my number, and says she’ll text me later. -ssssrks

4: Sugar

[A] guy dropped a sugar packet that said “SUGAR” in bold letters across the front near a girl. He picked it up and said, “Excuse me, did you drop your name tag?” -AUSpartan37

5: Calling All Taylors

I was wearing a suit, and a girl comes up to me: “Hey, I like your suit, but it looks like it needs a Taylor. By the way, my name is Taylor.”

[It] caught me…off guard, but I loved it, hah. -Ghostspider1989

6: Giving Off Sunshine Vibes

I like cheesy. Some guy once gave me flowers and said, “Here, these need sunshine to grow; I guess they’ll do just fine with some of yours.” -radljostxx

7: The Wink

Was approached by a woman who winked at me. I said, “You have something in your eye?” And she replied, “You.”

I married her. -AZEightySeven

8: Just The Two Of Us

I was on a plane once. I was in the aisle, and there was a very pretty girl in the window seat. Before she got on the plane, the guy in the middle seat had said to the stewardess that he wanted to find another seat. Once we were airborne, I suggested he go, and he jumped up like there was a fire.

As he left, she looked at me as if to say, “What was that about?!?” So I leaned over and said, “Now it’s just the two of us.” Ballsiest thing I ever said to a woman. It worked, though. We were married for almost 20 years. -copingcabana

9: The Perfect Pairing

I once accidentally flirted with another man at an upscale bar. I was enjoying my drink, and a man sat near me, and without a thought, I said, “Your cologne pairs really well with my drink.”

He blushed, I blushed, the bartender blushed. I wish I was that smooth with people I actually want to flirt with. -apocguy

10: Need A Boyfriend?

“Got a boyfriend?”

Nope!

“Need one?”

That was 30+ years ago, we’re still together. -Golemfrost

You can read the original post on Reddit here.