3 Recipes You Can Make And Bring To Your Labor Day Cookouts This Weekend That Are Sure To Be A Hit

Well, Memorial Day pretty much marks the start of summer, and Labor Day sadly signifies the end. Since 1894, Labor Day has been an official holiday here in America, but why?

We celebrate Labor Day with a remembrance of the American labor movement. The very first observed Labor Day happened back on September 5th, 1882.

10,000 workers marched through New York City after taking unpaid leave in an effort to show the strength of their organizations. Union leaders put together the march, and it wasn’t just that: there were fireworks and picnics, too.

Labor Day quickly caught on as a tradition in New York City, and other areas in America adopted it as well.

The rest is history, as they say! Anyway, I’m sure you’re going to a bunch of cookouts this weekend to celebrate Labor Day, but if you’re anything like me, you’re panicking about what to bring with you.

Don’t worry, I have you covered, and I already did some homework for us on 5 recipes we can whip up so we don’t show up to our parties empty-handed.

Mamaw Gail’s Famous Game Day Hot Dog Chili

Is there anything more American than hot dogs? I’ll wait while you think about that, and in the meantime, allow me to introduce you to Mamaw Gail, who should be deemed a national treasure. She’s adorable, and her recipes are seriously amazing.

One of my favorite things she makes is what she calls her famous game day hot dog chili, and this is Mamaw-approved to be a crowd-pleaser.

