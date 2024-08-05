5 Fun Fall Decor Projects That Are Easy For Anyone To DIY

I know that it’s not even Labor Day yet, but I’m already excited about Fall! It’s my favorite time of year, and honestly, I’m over all of the heat that this summer brought.

If you’re also thrilled about welcoming sweater weather and want to celebrate, why not try making these five fun fall decor projects that are easy to DIY?

These activities are certain to bring about the fall spirit and make your home cuter in the process.

A Mini Pumpkin Display

If you’ve ever wondered what to do with mini pumpkins, this display vase is a clever way to utilize them.

This is definitely the simplest DIY project on our list. All you need are two vases (one large and one small – one will nest inside the other), a bunch of mini pumpkins, some sprigs of fall-themed florals, and a light-up branch, which you can easily order on the internet.

Place your large vase on a table, then put the smaller vase inside. In the space between, add your mini pumpkins.

Next, add your fall-themed florals to the interior vase and a light-up branch!

