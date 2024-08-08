A Lifestyle Influencer Is Suing Another Content Creator For Allegedly Copying Her Aesthetic, Suggesting Influencer Culture Could Be On The Brink Of A Big Change

As someone who has grown up in the digital age and watched being an influencer go from a hobby to a paying job, I realize how important certain social media posts are for those people.

The influencer culture, as we know it, could be on the brink of a significant change. A lawsuit has been filed by one influencer against another, alleging that her competitor has been imitating her style and, thereby, affecting her income.

Sydney Gifford is a 24-year-old content creator and lifestyle influencer. She has a lot going on in her life, as she’s expecting a baby with her fiancé and recently moved from Texas to her home state, Minnesota. She is also in the middle of dealing with an ongoing lawsuit.

There is another influencer online named Alyssa Sheil, who is 21 and creates lifestyle and fashion content. She is based in Austin, Texas.

Sydney and Alyssa have a large following, but Sydney has the largest, with her TikTok follower count of over 538,000 and Alyssa’s 277,000.

Sydney’s aesthetic and the look of her content are fairly minimalist, with many grey and neutral tones. The fashion she posts is quite classy and subtle, with a bit of a southern and feminine flare.

Alyssa’s content is very similar, but Sydney began noticing that it wasn’t purely coincidental anymore; it was straight-up copying.

While it’s common for influencers to have similar-looking homes, outfits, and aesthetics because they follow what’s trending, internet users can be quick to spot posts that could be considered copying or “stealing.”

According to court documents, Sydney and Alyssa met in Austin in person in 2022 to make some business arrangements and support one another.

