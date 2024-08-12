Accepting What Isn’t Working Is A Sign You’ve Outgrown One Chapter Of Your Life And Are Ready For Something New

Have you ever had a moment in your life where you reflected on a situation you were in regarding work, a relationship, etc., and thought, “This isn’t working?”

As someone in her mid-20s, I’m surprised I’ve had to say that to myself so many times already.

However, I recently realized that saying that to ourselves and admitting something is no longer “working” for us is part of life, and it’s an important part, too.

When we come to the realization that something in our lives isn’t satisfying us the way it used to or is impacting us more negatively than positively, it’s usually an indicator that we’ve outgrown it.

As we all know, we don’t only grow physically in our lives, but we also grow mentally and spiritually.

Believe it or not, there are so many different things we can outgrow.

For instance, reflect on your life. In the last couple of years, you’ve likely outgrown some of your favorite music, the place you grew up in, some old friends, a previous job, or maybe even a love interest.

When we outgrow something, it usually means that we’ve changed in some way or another and are no longer the same as when we first entered these situations.

Maybe you outgrew a friend because you feel you’ve matured a lot faster than they have, and you feel they can’t keep up with you emotionally.

