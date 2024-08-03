After Her Brother’s House Burned Down, She Wouldn’t Let Him Move In Since He’s A Hoarder, And She Was Worried He’d Turn Her Home Into Chaos

For most of us, our houses are our sanctuary. When work, family members, or friends are stressing us out, we can retreat to the comfort of our own homes – which are designed with only our lifestyles and routines in mind.

So, what happens when somebody with a completely different way of life wants to stay with you, threatening to upend your peaceful household?

This 32-year-old woman is grappling with that very same question right now. She currently lives in a small and tidy house – which she’s worked hard to maintain and make her own.

On the other hand, her younger 29-year-old brother Tim is the opposite. According to her, he’s actually a hoarder.

“His house was filled with junk and always a mess,” she detailed.

However, just last month, his house tragically burned down in a fire, and her brother lost absolutely everything.

Thankfully, her brother made it out okay. He’s also engaged to a 28-year-old woman named Lisa, and his fiancé was alright, too.

Still, after the fire, they were obviously left without a place to live. So, Tim turned to her for help.

He gave her a call and asked if both he and his fiancée could temporarily move in with her.

