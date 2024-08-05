After His Beloved Black Lab Passed Away, She Wholesomely Haunted Him And His Mom

Back when this guy was 6-years-old, his family purchased their first black Labrador Retriever. They chose to name her Magic, and ever since Magic joined his family, they were attached at the hip.

Sadly, when he was 18, Magic passed away from a heart tumor. He was heartbroken to lose his best friend, and he struggled to go to sleep when she left this world.

Magic always slept in his bed every evening, so when he would lie down at night, he would feel her loss a little extra.

One year later, his family got a new black Labrador Retriever, and the strangest thing started happening.

Their new dog would not sleep in his room. Actually, their new dog disliked simply being in his bedroom.

“He’d always look intently at spots and then quickly leave. I’d bring him on my bed to try and get him to sleep in my room, and he’d jump off right away and cry to be let out,” he explained.

One evening, he was tossing and turning around when it felt as if someone had jumped up onto the edge of his bed.

He was completely freaked out, and it wasn’t his new dog, as the door to his room was shut tight.

“Then, just like she would always do when she was alive, it felt like 4 paws were moving in a circle, trying to find that “sweet spot” before the covers would just gently press down at my feet,” he said.

