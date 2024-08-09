After His Mom Badmouthed His Wife For Expecting A Handout, He Reminded His Mom That Her Entire Marriage To Her Boss Was Charity

Have you and your parents ever gotten into an argument that was so bad one of you said something that deeply affected your relationship?

A man and his mother are currently caught up in a lot of drama after he snapped at her and called her marriage to his stepfather a “charity handout” because she insulted his wife.

He and his mom always had an interesting relationship, mostly due to the fact that she had him when she was only 17 and was forced to raise him with very little help.

As a little boy, he remembers his mom struggling greatly to make ends meet and felt guilty as there were some nights where she would go without eating just so he’d have enough.

“When I was seven, my mom asked if I wanted to meet her boss, and suddenly, our lives changed overnight,” he explained.

“My first memory of him was him letting me drive a golf cart because he had the kind of house where you needed a golf cart to get from the pool to the tennis court.”

He later learned that his mom entered a relationship with her extremely wealthy boss, even though he was engaged to someone else when they first met.

Not long after his mom introduced him to her new boyfriend, they moved into his big house, and she became a trophy wife.

He has fond memories of his stepdad and feels that he treated him well enough during his childhood.

