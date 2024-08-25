At Her Wedding, She Snatched The Mic Away From Her Sister Before She Could Announce Her Pregnancy

If you have a sister, then you understand how competitive the relationship can be at times.

A woman recently had to cut off her sister’s speech at her wedding because she didn’t want her to announce her pregnancy and take away the attention.

She’s 28 and got married to her loving fiancé this summer. Even though everything went well between her and her new husband, her sister sure did stir up some drama.

Her sister, Emily, is 31, and they have always been close, but at times, they get pretty competitive. She thinks this is because Emily usually does whatever she can to get everyone’s attention on her, even during someone else’s special day, including weddings.

Days before she got married, Emily revealed she was pregnant.

“I was super excited for her and congratulated her right away, but then she asked if she could announce her pregnancy at my wedding reception,” she recalled.

“She said it would be the perfect time since all of our family and friends would be there, and it’d be such a joyful surprise to add to the wedding.”

She was very happy for Emily and was polite as she tried telling her no; she couldn’t announce her pregnancy because she wanted the day to be focused on her and her fiancé and no one else.

Emily quickly became upset, telling her she was selfish and that her pregnancy was a big deal, too. As a compromise, she suggested Emily make an announcement the day after her wedding while their friends and family were still in one place.

